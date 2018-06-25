Officials: Estimated 62,000 attend annual air show

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Officials say this year's Dayton Air Show in southwestern Ohio drew an estimated 62,000 people.
The U.S. Navy's famed Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor headlined the weekend show at Dayton International Airport. The estimated attendance last year was 44,000, down from around 51,000 in 2016.
This year's show marked the return of military demonstration teams after some scrapped performances the past two years.
Last year, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds canceled their show after a jet slid off a runway at the airport and crashed, injuring the pilot. The Blue Angels canceled in 2016 after a crash killed a pilot during a practice show in Tennessee.
Officials say the Thunderbirds are scheduled to headline next year's show set for June 22 and June 23.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Crime Stoppers put out an alert for a convicted female sex offender Monday.Full Story >
Crime Stoppers put out an alert for a convicted female sex offender Monday.Full Story >
Protesters were out at the Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken in Hartwell on Sunday afternoon. They are wanting answers as to why a longtime customer wasn’t served first, after being first in line. The customer, Keith Gibson, was also asked to leave the store that day. “I just don't know what happened from 'I'm going to tell you I'm the first in line,' to 'Don't serve him, don't take his money, he can't eat here,'" Gibson said. Gibson said the incident happened...Full Story >
Protesters were out at the Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken in Hartwell on Sunday afternoon. They are wanting answers as to why a longtime customer wasn’t served first, after being first in line. The customer, Keith Gibson, was also asked to leave the store that day. “I just don't know what happened from 'I'm going to tell you I'm the first in line,' to 'Don't serve him, don't take his money, he can't eat here,'" Gibson said. Gibson said the incident happened...Full Story >
Cincinnati police are on scene of a double shooting outside a Cincinnati firehouse in Over-the-Rhine.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are on scene of a double shooting outside a Cincinnati firehouse in Over-the-Rhine.Full Story >
The trial might be delayed for the suspect in a 34-hour standoff in Liberty Township earlier this year.Full Story >
The trial might be delayed for the suspect in a 34-hour standoff in Liberty Township earlier this year.Full Story >
Mount Healthy Police say they've arrested and charged a rape suspect Monday who's evaded police for nearly a month.Full Story >
Mount Healthy Police say they've arrested and charged a rape suspect Monday who's evaded police for nearly a month.Full Story >