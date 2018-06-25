Emergency crews search for man reported missing in river

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) - Emergency crews have resumed their search for a man reported missing in the Hocking River in southeast Ohio.
The Athens County Emergency Management Agency reports that the Athens Fire Department was dispatched about 8 p.m. Saturday on a report that a 29-year-old man was in the Hocking River in Athens and was swept downstream. First responders did not find any sign of the man and dispatched rescue boats to search the river.
Other emergency agencies joined the search, which continued throughout the day Sunday and resumed Monday morning.
Authorities have not released the name of the missing man.
