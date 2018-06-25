Hamilton County Sheriff's Office looking for convicted sex offen - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office looking for convicted sex offender

Crime Stoppers put out an alert for a convicted female sex offender Monday.

They say Jessica Johnson, 40, is wanted by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office for failure to register a change of address.

Police say anyone with information is asked to call them at 513-946-5388 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

