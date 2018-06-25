Cincinnati police looking for stolen vehicle with Army plate

Cincinnati police are looking for a black, 2008 Infinity G37 with an Ohio license plate of HBU3500. They say it was taken from the 6300 block of Meis Avenue (Cincinnati Police)

Cincinnati police are looking for a stolen vehicle.

Police say the theft happened between 10 p.m. Saturday and 3:15 p.m. Sunday. It happened in the 6300 block of Meis Avenue.

The keys were in the charging port of the vehicle when it was taken, police say.

Police are looking for a black, 2008 Infinity G37 with an Ohio license plate of HBU3500. The plate has a U.S. Army frame. Police also say there is primer on the hood and the windows are heavily tinted. The car also had a flat left rear tire when it was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

