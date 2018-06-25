Police, coroner respond to report of body found in Mill Creek - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police, coroner respond to report of body found in Mill Creek

Officers responded Thursday to a report of a body found in Mill Creek.

The scene is located near 25 Byrneslake Ct., southwest of where the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway meets up with Interstate 75.

Police said the coroner also responded.

