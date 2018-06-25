Distillery owner facing fines after warehouse collapse

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky distillery owner is facing a state fine after one of its whiskey warehouses collapsed.
Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet spokesman John Mura told news media outlets that distillery owner Sazerac will be cited for failing to report the spill of whiskey in a timely manner and for polluting the waters. Mura said Barton 1792 moved quickly Friday to stop the alcohol from entering the creek but didn't alert the state quickly enough.
Mura said the Division of Enforcement will determine the penalties.
Whiskey flowing into a nearby stream and river killed approximately 800 fish.
Thousands of whiskey barrels in the Bardstown warehouse crashed Friday when part of the warehouse collapsed. No one was injured.
Sazerac spokeswoman Amy Preske said the company is focusing on cleanup and assessment.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A man in his 20s is dead and his father is hurt after a double shooting in Over-the-Rhine Monday morning, police said.Full Story >
A man in his 20s is dead and his father is hurt after a double shooting in Over-the-Rhine Monday morning, police said.Full Story >
Officers responded Thursday to a report of a body found in Mill Creek.?Full Story >
Officers responded Thursday to a report of a body found in Mill Creek.?Full Story >
Police say the theft happened between 10 p.m. Saturday and 3:15 p.m. Sunday.Full Story >
Police say the theft happened between 10 p.m. Saturday and 3:15 p.m. Sunday.Full Story >
Watch for a few showers and some thunder this morning across Northern Kentucky and the southern parts of Ohio and Indiana.Full Story >
Watch for a few showers and some thunder this morning across Northern Kentucky and the southern parts of Ohio and Indiana.Full Story >
Protesters were out at the Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken in Hartwell on Sunday afternoon. They are wanting answers as to why a longtime customer wasn’t served first, after being first in line. The customer, Keith Gibson, was also asked to leave the store that day. “I just don't know what happened from 'I'm going to tell you I'm the first in line,' to 'Don't serve him, don't take his money, he can't eat here,'" Gibson said. Gibson said the incident happened...Full Story >
Protesters were out at the Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken in Hartwell on Sunday afternoon. They are wanting answers as to why a longtime customer wasn’t served first, after being first in line. The customer, Keith Gibson, was also asked to leave the store that day. “I just don't know what happened from 'I'm going to tell you I'm the first in line,' to 'Don't serve him, don't take his money, he can't eat here,'" Gibson said. Gibson said the incident happened...Full Story >