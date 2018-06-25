Documents: Man naked at park told police he was letting his clothes dry

A 25-year-old man is in custody after police officers found him naked near a Gardner Park walking trail and shelter, court documents say. (WXIX)

Abou Diallo, 25, faces a charge of public indecency.

According to court documents, he was putting his shirt back on when police officers arrived Sunday. The documents say Diallo told police he'd been swimming in a nearby creek and was letting his clothes dry, though an officer perceived his conduct to be sexual in nature.

At the time of the arrest, there was a party going on at a nearby shelter. The documents say there were several children in the area running around.

Bond was set at $10,000.

