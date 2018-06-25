Jack Daniel's prices increase in Europe because of tariffs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The price of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey will increase in the European Union because of the impact of the bloc's new 25 percent tariff.
The EU is taxing a range of U.S. imports, including whiskey, in response to President Donald Trump's decision to slap tariffs on European steel and aluminum.
Brown-Forman Corp. spokesman Phil Lynch said Monday that the price increase for Jack Daniel's will take effect over the next couple months as stockpiled cases of the whiskey are sold off.
Lynch said European consumers are expected to see price increases of about 10 percent, but the prices may vary in some markets because local distributors and stores are involved in setting prices.
