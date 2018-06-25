Child finds gun, fires shot inside Indiana Ikea store

Charleston County deputies say the 69-year-old woman who died in a wrong-way crash with GOP Congressional candidate Katie Arrington was involved in a hit-and-run collision just before the deadly crash.Full Story >
President Donald Trump will be in the Midlands on Monday evening to rally for Gov. Henry McMaster just one day before he faces GOP competitor John Warren for a shot at the November primary.Full Story >
An East Texas mom has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after her 15-month-old son was found with a black eye, trauma to his intestines and an infection.Full Story >
Surveillance cameras on a brand new gas station and convenience store capture a white compact sedan apparently speeding down Old Fannin Road towards Lakeland Drive in Flowood.Full Story >
Pascagoula Police are investigating the owner of a now-condemned home after the remains of three dogs were found on the property last week.Full Story >
