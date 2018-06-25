Father shares daughter's story after fatal stabbing: 'She was always trying to fix other people'

On June 22, Michelle Henry placed a call to 911 that would be her last. (Provided)

On June 22, Michelle Henry placed a call to 911 that would be her last.

Police said officers found her being stabbed repeatedly by her live-in boyfriend Logan Williamson.

An officer shot Williamson, who died on the scene, according to police documents. Henry died at an area hospital.

Her father remembers her as a woman who would do anything for anyone.

"She was full of love," said Raymond Miller. "She had a heart of gold. She was always trying to fix other people and not able to fix herself. She was trying to fix Logan."

The family is struggling to provide the victim with a proper funeral because the 37-year-old didn't have insurance to cover those costs. A fund has been set up at Fifth Third Bank -- those wishing to contribute can do so by using Michelle Henry's name or her father's name, Raymond Miller.

Henry had called the Fairfield Police Department this past September for a domestic dispute between her and Williamson. According to police records, Williamson tried to poison her the morning after she made the call by putting several sleeping pills in her mouth while she was sleeping.

As Henry's story is getting shared, Miller's phone has exploded with notifications from other women who say they are getting out of abusive relationships. The family is preparing purple ribbons for those who attend the funeral to wear for domestic violence awareness.

"We're going to get them ready, the grandkids are going to come over and put all the pins in them and they're going to be at the funeral home for anybody that wants a purple ribbon for domestic violence," Miller said.

