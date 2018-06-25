'That's not American': Schumer says not to harass political oppo - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

'That's not American': Schumer says not to harass political opponents

On the Senate floor Monday, Sen. Chuck Schumer denounced a Democratic representative's call to harass members of the Trump administration. (Source: CNN) On the Senate floor Monday, Sen. Chuck Schumer denounced a Democratic representative's call to harass members of the Trump administration. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) – Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he doesn't agree with a member of his own party's call for political harassment.

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters recently suggested that opponents should publicly confront White House officials and "push back on them."

Waters' comments came after several Trump administration officials were protested at restaurants in response to the administration's zero-tolerance immigration policy, which led to the separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

On the Senate floor Monday, Schumer offered his own solution to opposing political views:

We all have to remember to treat our fellow Americans, all of our fellow Americans, with the kind of civility and respect we expect will be afforded to us. I strongly disagree with those who advocate harassing folks if they don't agree with you. If you disagree with someone or something, stand up, make your voice heard. Explain why you think they're wrong. And why you're right. Make the argument. Protest, peacefully. If you disagree with a politician, organize your fellow citizens to action and vote them out of office. But no one should call for the harassment of political opponents. That's not right. That's not American.

Schumer said the best solution for opponents of President Trump's policies is to win elections.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

