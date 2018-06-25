Billboard becomes latest dig in back-and-forth between Ohio sheriff, school district

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said earlier this year he would call out the school boards he thinks are moving too slow to improve school safety in light of mass shootings Florida and Texas. (Provided)

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said earlier this year he would call out the school boards he thinks are moving too slow to improve school safety in light of mass shootings Florida and Texas.

On Monday, a billboard went up near the intersection of Maple Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard blasting Hamilton City Schools:

This went up today...think they will get the picture? pic.twitter.com/lCqUTfp7At — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) June 25, 2018

"We share Sheriff Jones' concerns for safe and secure school environments," said Larry Knapp, Superintendent of Hamilton City Schools. "In our ongoing effort to be transparent, last week we reached out to Sheriff Jones and he has agreed to meet with us. We plan on sharing our current safety procedures and protocols and also additional measures we would like to implement in the future."

In March, a Hamilton High School student joined the outspoken sheriff to ask for increased school security.

Jones also made headlines earlier this year when he offered firearm instruction for teachers in light of the deadly mass school shooting in Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

