Immigration crisis rages on at southern border

There remains much confusion about the reunification of separated parents and children. (Source: CNN)

EL PASO, TX (CNN) - Protests are not letting up over President Donald Trump's immigration policy.

That's despite the fact he agreed to stop family separations and released a plan to reunite the families already separated.

That’s partly because there’s still a lot of confusion about the reunification.

The president's "zero tolerance" immigration policy separated children from parents. Despite his executive order to end separations, thousands of kids and their parents remain disconnected.

One man just out of detainment in El Paso said he has no idea where is daughter is or how he'll find her.

Reporter translates: "I don't know if I’m going to see her again,” he said in Spanish. “I need to see her and be with her. She's the only child that I have."

Sister Norma Pimentel with Catholic Charities said migrants were “scared.”

"They're scared and frightened and they know that they're there in prison, and the prison environment, and so they're not sure what's going to happen,” she said.

Pimentel has worked to resettle immigrants in the Rio Grande Valley for decades.

"Any person in any country that feels threatened and afraid for their life, they should have the right to go to a country and ask for protection,” she said.

But Trump, as he has for years, insists there is a crisis of criminal immigrants flooding across the border.

"We will have millions and millions of people pouring through our country, with all of the problems that would cause, with crime,” he has said.

And the president has now suggested in a tweet that immigrants seeking asylum should be turned back with no opportunity to make their case.

"It's not illegal to seek asylum,” said Astrid Dominguez with the ACLU Border Rights Center. “Stripping immigrants from due process, it's illegal and unconstitutional."

The government has contended that children separated from their parents are being cared for.

In a video provided to CNN by Health and Human Services, because they won't allow independent media to record in the facilities, the Tornillo facility in El Paso County is shown having an upbeat atmosphere with kids playing, eating and staying in tents.

There is no sound along with the video.

