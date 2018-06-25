Report: Caseworker called 911 after being bound to tree in Tucson

Duct tape, zip ties and a taser were all used on a caseworker found bound to a tree in a park on Tucson's south side on May 4, according to police records.

The reports cover the kidnapping of two young children by their parents during a supervised visit.

An Amber Alert was issued that day for Luis and Andrea Ramirez and their children, Luis and Kahmila. By the time the public saw the alert around 3 p.m., the family was possibly already out of the country.

It was the second supervised visit for the Ramirez family, the caseworker told investigators. She said Luis grabbed and twisted her arm, forcing her away from the children, according to the police report. She said Luis used a taser on her but she didn't feel anything. She acted like it hurt and went limp. He tied her to a tree.

The caseworker managed to free a hand and peel the duct tape off her mouth. A man walking his dog near Silverlake Park heard the cries. Both called 911. He eventually used his shoelaces to saw through the zip ties, according to one officer's account.

The initial 911 calls were around 10:45 a.m., according to police records. One investigator suggested the case met Amber Alert requirements around 11:30 a.m. By the time investigators checked off the necessary requirements and contacted Arizona Department of Public Safety, the Amber Alert was issued roughly four hours after first responders arrived on scene.

An Amber Alert is just one tool for investigators to use in a situation like this. Other measures taken that morning, according to one officer's narrative, include:

issuing Attempt To Locates and notifying surrounding agencies

advising Border Patrol to monitor vehicles going into Mexico

issuing NCIC alerts for children

obtaining felony arrest warrants for the parents

searching other known addresses for the family and relatives

notifying local news outlets with a press release

The family's car was found the next day by an officer from Tucson Police Department, who had attended the funeral for fallen Nogales Police Officer Jesus Cordova, according to police records. That officer was asked to look around for the car before returning to Tucson. He found the vehicle in a parking lot.

His report states that a parking stub on the dash of the car showed it had been in the lost since 1:23 p.m. the day before.

The case is still open and anyone with information about the kidnapping or the Ramirez family should contact Tucson Police Department. Tips can be shared anonymously through 88-CRIME.

