11 charged with running Cincinnati-area narcotics ring; 2 remain at large

A federal grand jury has charged 11 individuals in a narcotics and money-laundering conspiracy that also involves allegations of operating drug-involved premises and wire fraud.

Two defendants, Derwin Gadson and Ronnie Parrott, remain at large. The other nine were arrested late last week.

From at least August 2012 until April 2017, the defendants allegedly operated a narcotics conspiracy and distributed fentanyl, ketamine, cocaine and heroin in the Cincinnati region, according to the indictment.

Those charged include:

John T. Moore, Jr., 33

Ricardo Campbell, 33

Teron Campbell, 26

Derwin Gadson, 22

Patricia O’Neal, 37

Timothy Mosely, 34

Ronnie Parrott, 33

Keiron Ashurst, 53

Vernon Coffee

Shanda Green, 39

Jeronda Kelley, 36

The indictment also formally charges Campbell with operating a drug-involved premises at 5520 Silverpointe Drive in Cincinnati.

Sixteen additional homes are named in the indictment as properties potentially purchased with drug proceeds or through other illicit means, including homes in Cincinnati on Montana, Lowry, Mystic, Wilson, Crestline, Wyoming, Simpson, Cleveland and Blair avenues, Saffer and Dillward streets, Woodcrest and Sarvis courts, Rapid Run and Montgomery roads, a home in Fairfield on Flaig Drive, and a home in West Chester on Tarragon Court.

Moore -- who authorities say solely owned and operated both John T. Moore Construction, LLC and Lieutenant Dan, LLC, a real estate company -- is accused of purchasing four of the properties by defrauding mortgage lenders. He's accused of lying on loan applications in order to secure loans and enter into purchase agreements, including, $20,000 for 2620 Montana Avenue in Cincinnati, $20,500 for 3973 Lowry Avenue in Cincinnati, $147,000 for 5945 Flaig Drive in Fairfield and $42,250 for Rapid Run Road in Cincinnati.

The indictment alleges Moore falsified bank statements to inflate the available balance and overstated the value of other properties he claimed to own.

Additionally, Moore, Green, and Kelley are charged with structuring financial transactions to evade tax requirements with money laundering. The trio is accused of making cash deposits of various amounts totaling in excess of $270,000 into seven bank accounts between July and November 2016.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Gadson or Parrott should call the FBI at 513-421-4310.

A superseding indictment merely contains allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

