'Can I have her now?' Mothers report similar suspicious park encounters

Two reported suspicious encounters involving two young children at two different local parks have their parents feeling uneasy and hyper-aware.

An Anderson Township mom who asked to go by only Erin said she was at Beech Acres Park with her four-year-old son and her one-year-old daughter June 7 when a 10- to 13-year old girl approached them. Erin said the girl repeatedly tried to grab hold of her toddler, claiming she wanted to help her around the water park.

"I was holding (my daughter's) hand and the other little girl was trying to take her other hand and take her," Erin said.

Erin said the older child continued to try and take the child, at one point even asking: "Can I have her now?"

After about 10 to 15 minutes, according to Erin, the unknown child, soaked from head to toe, got into a white van that drove off in a hurry. Erin's gut feeling about the encounter made her uncomfortable.

"It makes you feel really out of control," Erin said.

A Western Hills mother, who asked to remain anonymous, said her family went through a similar experience at a graduation party Sunday. The mom said that a stranger came up to her three-year-old who was playing with another kid on the volleyball courts at Dunham Park in Price Hill. The stranger, again, was about 10- to 13-years-old.

"She got up and motioned for the little girls to follow her. My child followed," the Western Hills mother said. "The other little girl did not."

The mom, worried, said she sprung into action and stopped her little girl from leaving, then watched the unknown older child continue towards a van, get in it, and leave.

"Is this little girl trying to lure my child away? Was it an innocent play date?" the mother said. "Would these parents have taken her?"

After comparing notes, the two moms believe there were different vans and different children involved.

"It's really scary to hear the similarities in the vehicles, and the young girls were the same age," Erin said.

Still, both mothers said the eerie links are enough for them to encourage their kids to be cautious talking to anyone they don't know, no matter their age.

"Have the hard talk with your kids -- because it's better safe than sorry," Erin said.

Both moms said they believe the bizarre situations could have been nothing, but they want other parents to be aware. Erin told said that she talked with a sheriff's deputy who took information and has been patrolling. The Western Hills mother said she reached out to Cincinnati Police, but they didn't take a report.

