Bar manager back home recovering after skull cracked in OTR attack

There was overwhelming support for the manager of Japp's bar Monday night in Over-The-Rhine -- friends and patrons got together and packed the place, trying to raise money to help with medical bills.

Jen Watts was attacked while leaving work a couple of weeks ago. After a trip to the operating room, she is back home -- her friends say they can't wait to see her smiling face back at Japp's.

"Jen is very well-known and very well-loved here in OTR," said Japp’s owner Molly Wellman. "You can't help but smile when you run into Jen, she's the best."

Wellman said despite having metal plates in her skull, Watts is raring the get back to work.

"She's one of the only people I know, who can like, have brain surgery and get out of the hospital within a few days," said Wellman.

Police are still looking for Lucien Lanier, who they say punched her so hard in the face it cracked her skull.

"The doctors and the nurses were amazing and they told her mom and dad she was within two minutes of dying," said Joy Pierson, a close friend to Watts. "Well, gratefully, she doesn't remember the actual attack. She doesn't remember that."

Pierson said Watts is so grateful for everyone reaching out to her.

"She's in a lot of pain, but she's laughing through it -- she's got her sense of humor," said Pierson. "She is an amazing, strong person."

Pierson said that word of the attack got around fast, and their prayers have been answered. They all have hope, they said, that the man police said attacked her will be caught.

Friends and patrons raised money through tips, donations, and a raffle Monday.

FOX19 is told Watts wants to come back to work next week but has a few more weeks to fully recover. Japp's has been around since the late 1800s, so it'll be there as soon as she's truly ready to return.

