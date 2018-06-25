Sen. Paul files civil suit against neighbor who tackled him

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is suing his neighbor who admitted to tackling Rand as he mowed his yard.
The Bowling Green Daily News reports the Friday complaint seeks compensatory and punitive damages from neighbor Rene Boucher for "physical pain and mental suffering" from the November assault. Boucher says his actions were brought on by Paul repeatedly stacking yard debris near a shared property line. Paul suffered multiple fractured ribs.
The lawsuit charges that Paul has "been deprived of his enjoyment of life." It also asks to prevent Boucher from contacting the Paul family or Boucher "will continue ... the pattern of stalking and harassment."
Boucher pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of congress and was sentenced this month to 30 days in jail and a $10,000 fine.
Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Authorities early Monday released the name of a Highland County firefighter who died in an accident at a Paint Creek fire station over the weekend.Full Story >
Authorities early Monday released the name of a Highland County firefighter who died in an accident at a Paint Creek fire station over the weekend.Full Story >
There was overwhelming support for the manager of Japp's bar Monday night in Over-The-Rhine.Full Story >
There was overwhelming support for the manager of Japp's bar Monday night in Over-The-Rhine.Full Story >
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said earlier this year he would call out the school boards he thinks are moving too slow to improve school safety in light of mass shootings Florida and Texas.Full Story >
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said earlier this year he would call out the school boards he thinks are moving too slow to improve school safety in light of mass shootings Florida and Texas.Full Story >
Two reported suspicious encounters involving two young children at two different local parks have their parents feeling uneasy and hyper-aware.Full Story >
Two reported suspicious encounters involving two young children at two different local parks have their parents feeling uneasy and hyper-aware.Full Story >
A federal grand jury has charged 11 individuals in a narcotics and money-laundering conspiracy that also involves allegations of operating drug-involved premises and wire fraud.Full Story >
A federal grand jury has charged 11 individuals in a narcotics and money-laundering conspiracy that also involves allegations of operating drug-involved premises and wire fraud.Full Story >