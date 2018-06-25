Father tried for 'honor killings' of son-in-law, activist in Houston

The so-called "honor killings" trial of Ali Irsan is underway in Texas. (Source: KTRK via CNN)

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) – The trial began Monday for a man accused of killing his son-in-law and a local Iranian activist.

Prosecutors said the crimes are so-called "honor killings."

"This isn't an attack on the Muslim religion; this is one man and one family's extremist views that were taken to the extreme and led to the deaths of two innocent people: Gelareh Bagherzadeh and Coty Beavers," said Jon Stephenson, the prosecutor.

Prosecutors cast Ali Irsan as a man so shamed by his daughter's actions that he wanted blood. They said Irsan saw his daughter's marriage to a Christian man as an act of defiance and a stain on his honor.

Before allegedly killing Coty Beavers, the son-in-law, Irsan is accused of killing his daughter's friend Gelareh Bagherzadeh for shielding his daughter from him.

"You see, he had a list of those who he wanted to kill. He wanted to kill all of those involved in bringing shame and dishonor in his mind to his family," Stephenson said.

Irsan's attorneys pushed back, saying the young woman wasn't a prisoner.

"She's going to tell you she was kidnapped. She's going to tell you she was handcuffed and beaten by her mother. She's going to tell you all sorts of things, and I don't believe them. And it's up to you to decide if you really believe her," said Allen Tanner, the defense attorney.

Tanner argued that Irsan isn't an extremist.

"He married a Christian woman. She then cheated on him. She was never killed," Tanner said.

All day, the jury heard testimony from mostly law enforcement, who said in the days after Irsan's daughter left home, he filed police reports trying to get law enforcement to bring back the 23-year-old.

The jury also heard from the neighbor who gave the daughter a ride to her then-boyfriend's house in the spring of June 2011.

He said the daughter was worried for her safety at the moment, fearful of her dad.

The following year, her husband and close friend both were shot to death. The state said Irsan's fury is the reason why.

Irsan could face the death penalty if he's convicted.

Copyright 2018 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.