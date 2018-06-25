Father tried for 'honor killings' of son-in-law, activist in Houston

Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.Full Story >
Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.Full Story >
The trial of a man accused of "honor killings" is underway in Texas.Full Story >
The trial of a man accused of "honor killings" is underway in Texas.Full Story >
Former President George H.W. Bush is welcoming a new member of the family: a yellow Labrador retriever named "Sully."Full Story >
Former President George H.W. Bush is welcoming a new member of the family: a yellow Labrador retriever named "Sully."Full Story >
A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.Full Story >
A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.Full Story >
Protests have continued as confusion mounts at the border about where policy actually stands.Full Story >
Protests have continued as confusion mounts at the border about where policy actually stands.Full Story >