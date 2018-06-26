US appeals court upholds Ohio's rules for judge campaigns

CINCINNATI (AP) - A federal appeals court has upheld Ohio's rules for judicial campaigns.
The Cincinnati-based three-judge 6th U.S. Court of Appeals panel issued its ruling Monday. It said restrictions on political advocacy and limits on fundraising activities are within the state's need to insulate the judiciary from the "most corrosive" elements of partisan politics to protect public trust in judges' independence.
A candidate for judge had sued, contending that the restrictions violate his free speech and other constitutional rights.
The panel was unanimous in affirming a lower court's decision for Ohio's rules.
An attorney for the candidate didn't respond immediately to a request for comment.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
