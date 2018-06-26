Sheriff raises billboard criticizing school's security

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - A southwestern Ohio sheriff has taken out a billboard ad criticizing a local district's school security.
The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports the ad by Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones questions the safety provided by the Hamilton school board.
Jones says the board isn't transparent and doesn't "talk to the public." Former Hamilton City Schools Superintendent Tony Orr agreed to a separation agreement in April that was based on an unreleased report into claims he broke district policies.
Jones says he plans to raise more billboards urging other area schools to upgrade their security in the wake of recent school shootings.
Superintendent Larry Knapp said in a statement Monday administrators will meet with Jones to discuss "safety procedures and protocols."
Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com
