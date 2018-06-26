Ex-police chief who mocked criminals retains criminal record

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio judge will not expunge the criminal record of a former police chief who drew a large following on his department's Facebook page for his humorous comments about criminals.
The request comes about a year after former Brimfield Police Chief David Oliver was convicted on four misdemeanor counts, including assault of a female police officer who accused him of sexual harassment.
WKYC-TV reports Oliver addressed the court in Columbus before Judge Laurie Pittman announced her decision, with Oliver saying he's changed as a person and has been "humbled."
Pittman denied Oliver's request to expunge his criminal record, citing a "lack of ownership of what he's done."
Oliver resigned as police chief in 2015 before he was sentenced to two years' probation and surrendered his certificate to be an officer.
Information from: WKYC-TV, http://www.wkyc.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Authorities early Monday released the name of a Highland County firefighter who died in an accident at a Paint Creek fire station over the weekend.Full Story >
Authorities early Monday released the name of a Highland County firefighter who died in an accident at a Paint Creek fire station over the weekend.Full Story >
There was overwhelming support for the manager of Japp's bar Monday night in Over-The-Rhine.Full Story >
There was overwhelming support for the manager of Japp's bar Monday night in Over-The-Rhine.Full Story >
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said earlier this year he would call out the school boards he thinks are moving too slow to improve school safety in light of mass shootings Florida and Texas.Full Story >
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said earlier this year he would call out the school boards he thinks are moving too slow to improve school safety in light of mass shootings Florida and Texas.Full Story >
Two reported suspicious encounters involving two young children at two different local parks have their parents feeling uneasy and hyper-aware.Full Story >
Two reported suspicious encounters involving two young children at two different local parks have their parents feeling uneasy and hyper-aware.Full Story >
A federal grand jury has charged 11 individuals in a narcotics and money-laundering conspiracy that also involves allegations of operating drug-involved premises and wire fraud.Full Story >
A federal grand jury has charged 11 individuals in a narcotics and money-laundering conspiracy that also involves allegations of operating drug-involved premises and wire fraud.Full Story >