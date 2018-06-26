Federal school safety commission meeting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The Federal Commission on School Safety is meeting in Kentucky for a listening session with state and local government officials along with members of the public.
The commission was formed by President Donald Trump after the deadly shootings in February at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen people were killed. The commission conducted its first listening session earlier this month in Washington.
The day will be split into three sessions, with the third portion inviting public comment. The first two sessions will feature roundtable discussions with representatives of state and local government and commission members.
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is attending the event in Lexington. Marshall County, Kentucky was the site of a school shooting earlier this year that left two students dead and many injured.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Authorities early Monday released the name of a Highland County firefighter who died in an accident at a Paint Creek fire station over the weekend.Full Story >
Authorities early Monday released the name of a Highland County firefighter who died in an accident at a Paint Creek fire station over the weekend.Full Story >
There was overwhelming support for the manager of Japp's bar Monday night in Over-The-Rhine.Full Story >
There was overwhelming support for the manager of Japp's bar Monday night in Over-The-Rhine.Full Story >
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said earlier this year he would call out the school boards he thinks are moving too slow to improve school safety in light of mass shootings Florida and Texas.Full Story >
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said earlier this year he would call out the school boards he thinks are moving too slow to improve school safety in light of mass shootings Florida and Texas.Full Story >
Two reported suspicious encounters involving two young children at two different local parks have their parents feeling uneasy and hyper-aware.Full Story >
Two reported suspicious encounters involving two young children at two different local parks have their parents feeling uneasy and hyper-aware.Full Story >
A federal grand jury has charged 11 individuals in a narcotics and money-laundering conspiracy that also involves allegations of operating drug-involved premises and wire fraud.Full Story >
A federal grand jury has charged 11 individuals in a narcotics and money-laundering conspiracy that also involves allegations of operating drug-involved premises and wire fraud.Full Story >