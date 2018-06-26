Initiative seeks to replace old mobile units with new homes

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a housing initiative in an eastern Kentucky county will replace old, dilapidated trailers with new energy-efficient homes.
A statement from Kentucky Highlands Investment Corp. says officials will break ground Tuesday in Rockcastle County on the ROOTS initiative, which stands for Recycling Old, Outdated Trailer Sites. The statement says three new homes are being constructed in the first phase of the project, but the goal is to build eight new energy-efficient homes that meet local building codes.
The initiative will use grants provided by JP Morgan Chase and Rural LISC to build housing that will replace older single-wide mobile home units that can be expensive to heat and cool.
Kentucky Highlands Investment Corp. was founded in 1968 to stimulate economic growth in nine southern and eastern Kentucky counties.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
