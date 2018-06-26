Customer suspected of rampage in MO nail salon turns self in

Security video from the salon shows the suspect push over a display of expensive nail polish and knock items off another counter. (Source: Sara Nguyen/KTVI/CNN)

HAZELWOOD, MO (KTVI/CNN) – A customer at a Missouri nail salon was booked on a count of felony property damage after police say she confessed to destroying store property because she wasn’t happy about the way her nails were done.

Nail salon owner Sara Nyugen wants an apology and for suspect Raven White to pay for the $2,000 in damages she allegedly caused at Happy Nails in Hazelwood, MO.

Security video from the salon shows White push over a display of expensive nail polish and knock items off another counter.

The salon’s general manager, Jeanna Gwinn-Williams, says White wasn’t happy with the way her nails were done. The salon offered to remove the polish and fake nails, as well as return her money, but the customer became outraged.

"Plenty of foul language, a lot of derogatory terms that offended not only the staff but also other customers,” Gwinn-Williams said.

White turned herself in Saturday after Nguyen posted the surveillance video on her website.

"Thanks to technology and social media, we were able to wrap it up rather quickly. I'm sure it was awkward for the person who came and turned themselves in and realizes by losing her composure, she didn't help the situation,” Police Chief Gregg Hall said.

White was booked on a preliminary count of felony property damage and is awaiting official charges from the county prosecutor.

Nguyen says she’s nervous that White, who was a regular customer, could come back to the store and make a similar scene, but she doesn’t want the suspect put in jail.

Instead, the salon employees are asking for an apology, which they feel is the appropriate punishment.

"I think that would be more of a lesson than sitting in a jail cell: to have to stand up as a woman and apologize for your actions, to have to pay for what you did,” Gwinn-Williams said.

Gwinn-Williams says they had no problems with White on her other visits to the salon.

