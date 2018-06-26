Cincinnati Children's jumps to 2nd spot in US News ranking of best pediatric hospitals

For the first time ever, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center ranks second in the nation among all Honor Roll hospitals in U.S.News and World Report’s 2018-2019 Best Children’s Hospitals ranking. (Photo: Provided by Cincinnati Children's)

For the first time ever, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center jumped to No. 2 among the best pediatric hospitals in the nation, according to the U.S. News & World Report ranking released Tuesday.

The hospital ranked third nationally for the past seven years.

Cincinnati Children’s also ranks first in the pediatric specialties of cancer and gastroenterology/GI surgery care.

The Honor Roll recognizes the 10 hospitals, out of 189 surveyed, with the highest rankings across all specialties.

“This move ahead in the rankings reflects the passion and dedication of our employees who work tirelessly every day to improve the health of patients and families who come to us for care,” said Dr. Steve Davis, chief operating officer of Cincinnati Children’s.

“We’ve reached number two in the nation because we put kids first.”

Boston Children's Hospital remained No. 1

Texas Children's Hospital rose to No. 3.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, which was No. 2, fell to No. 6.

The only other Ohio hospital in the top 10 was Nationwide Children's Hospital of Columbus at No. 7.

The Best Children’s Hospitals rankings highlight the top 50 pediatric facilities in the nation in 10 specialties.

The methodology reflects four categories:

Clinical outcomes, such as patient survival, infection rates and complications

Hospital resources, the level and quality of which are directly related to patient care, such as staffing, technology and special services

Delivery of healthcare, such as programs that prevent infections and adherence to best practices

Expert opinion, reputation among pediatric specialists

Cincinnati Children’s also ranked among the top five pediatric hospitals in 9 of 10 specialties. Neonatology moved the most of any specialty up from 13 last year to five this year.

The specialties and rank are:

Cancer 1

Gastroenterology& GI Surgery 1

Nephrology 2

Neurology & Neurosurgery 2

Urology 2

Diabetes & Endocrinology 3

Pulmonology 3

Orthopedics 4

Neonatology 5

Cardiology & Heart Surgery 8

According to U.S. News, the mission of the Best Children’s Hospitals rankings is to identify hospitals that provide the highest quality care for children with the most serious or complicated medical conditions.

Of the 189 surveyed hospitals, 86 were ranked among the top 50 in at least one specialty.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.