Details about FC Cincinnati practice facility in Milford expecte - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Details about FC Cincinnati practice facility in Milford expected tonight

By Sara Celi, Reporter
Connect
By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
FC Cincinnati plays now at Nippert Stadium at University of Cincinnati. It might practice in Milford. (Photo: FC Cincinnati, Facebook) FC Cincinnati plays now at Nippert Stadium at University of Cincinnati. It might practice in Milford. (Photo: FC Cincinnati, Facebook)
MILFORD, OH (FOX19) -

Will FC Cincinnati practice at a former baseball complex in Milford?

That's the focus of a special Milford City Council meeting Tuesday night.

The move is likely to involve Max Dixon's Expressway Park at 689 State Route 50.

Park owners announced a few weeks ago they were selling and entered into an agreement with an undisclosed partner.

The club, the newest expansion team to join Major League Soccer, will continue to play at Nippert Stadium until their 21,000-seat soccer stadium in the West End is ready in 2021. 

Tonight' s 7 p.m. meeting will be held at Milford's city hall, 745 Center St.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as new information develops.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly