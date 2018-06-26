Plush family: Current 911 system 'must be changed'

Cincinnati's 911 center has had several managers in the recent years. (FOX19 NOW/file)

Kyle Plush's family supports Cincinnati City Council for authorizing two independent investigations into their son's tragic death.

But they still are searching for answers and won't stop seeking those in an effort to spare other families that pain.

Kyle, 16, died April 10 when he suffocated inside his minivan in a parking lot at Seven Hills School in Madisonville despite twice calling Cincinnati's 911 center for help.

"Our family still has many unanswered questions," they said in a statement Monday.

"We want to know what went wrong on April 10 when Kyle placed two calls to 9-1-1 and provided the Center all the information needed to allow first responders to locate him and save his life. The system failed Kyle on that day and we will continue to do all we can to make sure that does not happen to other families.

"Clearly our current system must be changed but we want to make sure they are the right changes not simply the most expedient.

"We support the City of Cincinnati moving forward with Smart911, an enhanced emergency data base that allows all of us to add valuable lifesaving information to our cell phone profiles. Smart 911 is a positive step forward and will add an additional layer of safety for the 911 caller regardless of the system used.

"We believe that the information the city is learning through attending the NENA conference and visiting different 911 Centers across the US to learn best practices will lead to meaningful change that will have a positive and lasting impact on the safety of all citizens of Cincinnati.

"Last week I attended the National Emergency Number Association Conference. NENA’S mission is to improve 9-1-1 through research, training, education, outreach, and advocacy.

"That is now our family’s mission as well---to do everything we can to ensure Cincinnati answers Kyle’s call to become home to the premier 9-1-1 call center in the nation."

Councilwoman Amy Murray and other city officials also attended the national conference in Tennessee. She shared what she learned Monday during Council's Law & Public Safety Committee meeting.

Leadership in the 911 center has been a problem, she said.

There's been a revolving door of managers in the past several years, and the daily oversight has changed from police to civilian control and back again. The head of the city's technology department recently took it over from a police captain in the wake of Kyle's death.

"When you have that type of turnover and inconsistency, it makes it very difficult to have set politics, to have training," Murray said. "When someone comes in, they want to put their stamp on it."

In March, documents released to FOX19 NOW showed alleged mismanagement within the emergency communication center for years amid a revolving door of managers.

The 911 center, traditionally run by the police department, was moved to civilian control after issues erupted with the fire department, and then reverted back to police control in recent years.

The 911 center also has struggled with staffing problems, inadequate training and cell phone call routing leaving some calls unanswered.

The independent investigations into how Cincinnati police and 911 dispatchers responded to Kyle's calls is underway now and should be complete and released this fall.

The total estimated cost of about $186,000, city officials have said.

Mission Critical Partners LLC is analyzing how dispatchers responded to two phone calls Kyle made from the van, pleading for help after he became trapped by the rear, third-row seat.

They also will do a comprehensive analysis of the city's Emergency Communications Center (ECC) and look at including staffing, organizational structure, leadership and technology. It's expected to cost no more than $98,200, city officials said.

21st Century Policing LLC will focus on the Cincinnati Police Department’s actions that day and review the department’s current policies, procedures and training to identify deficiencies. That will cost $87,500.

Council moved quickly to have an independent investigation after Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac's May 13 presentation of the police department's investigation left more questions than answers.

"Kyle did everything he should have done, everything a mom, a dad would tell their child to do," Murray said. "And he was failed horribly."

The chief defended the response by officers and 911 call takers and said they were heartbroken. His agency's report concluded they acted appropriately.

"There are some failures and we have to do better," he told Council back on May 13. "There's going to be a lot of opportunity for us to learn and for us to do better."

Mayor: Cops, dispatchers 'wrong' in Kyle Plush death case

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.