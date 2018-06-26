CMS Energy announces addition of 2 planned wind energy parks

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) - CMS Energy has announced the addition of two planned wind energy parks in Michigan and Ohio to its portfolio.
The Jackson, Michigan-based utility says Consumers Energy has agreed to own, build and operate the Gratiot Farms Wind Project in North Shade and New Haven townships in Gratiot County, northwest of Detroit.
The project will include up to 75 wind turbines and is expected to have a capacity of up to 150 megawatts of wind energy. Consumers Energy is expected to assume ownership next May. It is expected to go into commercial operation in late 2020.
CMS Enterprises, a subsidiary of CMS Energy, also has signed an agreement to purchase a 105-megawatt wind project in Haviland in northwest Ohio. Construction is expected to be completed later this year.
