Man hit by own boat dies in FL

PANAMA CITY, FL (RNN) - A man died in a single-vessel boating accident near the Panama City Marina on Sunday.

Brad Martin Bramblett, 59, died after he was ejected from his 17-foot Aquasport and was struck several times while in the water by his own circling, unmanned craft, the Northwest Florida Daily News reported.

People from another vessel rescued Bramblett, who was taken to the hospital, where he eventually died from his injuries.

The boat circled in the water for more than an hour until the U.S. Coast Guard stopped it by throwing ropes in the water, getting tangled in the propeller and shutting the boat down, according to Mypanhandle.com.

