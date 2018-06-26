Services set for firefighter killed in accident at station

Paint Creek Firefighter Joe Patterson (Provided by the Paint Creek Joint EMS & Fire District)

Services have been set for the Highland County firefighter killed in a tragic accident at his fire station.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday for Pike Creek Firefighter Joe Patterson.

His funeral will follow at 1 p.m. Friday.

Both services will be held at Southeastern High School, 2003 Lancaster Rd., Chillicothe.

