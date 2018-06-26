Chicago police K-9 sniffs out $10 million in marijuana

CHICAGO (RNN/CNN) - A Chicago police dog is credited with sniffing out copious amounts of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Jayla, a police K-9, helped police seize 1,500 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated street value of $10 million.

The dog sniffed the pot when police pulled over a driver suspected of trafficking the drugs.

The driver, 42-year-old Jason Tanner of Lakehead, CA, was arrested and charged with possession of more than 5,000 grams of marijuana.

Tanner's bail was set at $50,000. He remained in Chicago's Cook County jail as of Monday. He will be due back in court July 10.

Police said the marijuana came from California.

