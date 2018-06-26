FEMA to close Indiana disaster recovery center permanently Saturday

FEMA announced they will close their Disaster Recovery Center in Lawrenceburg, Ind. Saturday afternoon (FOX19 NOW)

FEMA announced they will permanently close their Lawrenceburg Disaster Recovery Center Saturday afternoon.

The agency set up shop in Dearborn County June 12 to assist people affected by February's flooding.

Dearborn County Emergency Management says that once the center closes, people affected by flood damage will still be able to get help by going to FEMA's website or calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. The helpline is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, FEMA says.

MORE: FEMA is offering flood relief in Indiana starting Tuesday

The deadline to register with FEMA is July 5, FEMA says.

Much of the Tri-State was devastated by February's floods leading to Ohio Governor John Kasich to declare a state of emergency for 17 counties along the Ohio River and request federal disaster relief for the state of Ohio.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb toured southern Indiana communities affected by the floods on February 26.

The center will close permanently Saturday at 2 p.m., until then, the hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.