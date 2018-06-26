FCC set to release stadium timeline

Fc Cincinnati is preparing to release a timeline of construction for it's new stadium in the West End (FOX19 NOW/file)

FC Cincinnati is preparing to release a timeline of construction for its new stadium.

The team announced it will release stadium construction details at a press conference on Friday morning.

Majority owner Carl Lindner III, President and General Manager Jeff Berding will speak at the press conference, as will architects of the stadium.



FC Cincinnati recently celebrated its move to Major League Soccer starting in 2019.

The club will play games in Nippert Stadium until construction is complete in the West End.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.