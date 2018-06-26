WASHINGTON, DC (RNN/AP) - The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from multiple Muslim-majority countries.

The 5-4 decision was the court’s first substantive ruling on a Trump administration policy.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, saying presidents have substantial power to regulate immigration. He was joined in the majority by his four conservative colleagues.

"Under these circumstances, the government has set forth a sufficient national security justification to survive rational basis review," the opinion stated. "We express no view on the soundness of the policy. We simply hold today tat plaintiffs have not demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits of their constitutional claim."

The ban has been fully in place since the court declined to block it in December. The justices allowed the policy to take full effect even as the court fight continued and lower courts had ruled to strike it down.

Trump responded to the ruling on Twitter, saying, "Wow!"

SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS TRUMP TRAVEL BAN. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

One of the issues brought against the travel ban was the anti-Muslim rhetoric Trump used during his presidential campaign. The majority said it looked beyond the evidence of the president's motivations, upholding the policy since it can be justified "independent of unconstitutional grounds."

In dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said her colleagues ignored the facts and misinterpreted legal precedent. She said a reasonable observer could see the ban had been "motivated by anti-Muslim animus."

Roberts was careful not to endorse either Trump’s provocative statements about immigration in general and Muslims in particular.

"We express no view on the soundness of the policy," Roberts wrote.

The case was argued before the court April 25. The order, the third of its kind attempted by Trump, temporarily would have banned travelers and refugees from five Muslim-majority nations - Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen - as well as North Korea and Venezuela. The administration stated the ban was needed in the name of national security.

A sixth majority-Muslim country, Chad, was removed from the list in April after improving "its identity-management and information sharing practices," Trump said in a proclamation.

The initial travel ban order in January 2017 was met by protests and mass confusion. Specifically targeting Muslims while giving allowances to "minority-religion" Christians from the listed countries, the order came with no notice or guidance to the agencies in charge of implementing it, causing even legal residents and visa recipients to be temporarily detained.

The next version, unveiled in March 2017, dropped Iraq from the list of covered countries and made it clear the 90-day ban covering Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen didn’t apply to those travelers who already had visas. It also eliminated language that would give priority to religious minorities. Critics said the changes didn’t erase the ban’s legal problems.

The current version dates from September and it followed what the administration called a thorough review by several federal agencies, although it has not shared the review with courts or the public.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.