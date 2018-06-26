Supreme Court voids part of crisis pregnancy center law

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from multiple Muslim-majority countries.Full Story >
The 5-4 ruling Tuesday also casts doubts on similar laws in Hawaii and Illinois.Full Story >
The Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax.Full Story >
The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer."Full Story >
