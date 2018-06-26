Police: Man accidentally drives over friend, killing him

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Police say two friends were working on a truck when one accidentally drove over the other man who was taken to a hospital where he died.
WEWS-TV reports Akron police say the men were working on a pickup truck in a driveway Saturday morning when the accident occurred. Officers say 47-year-old Mark Culler was working behind the truck while his friend was in the driver's seat working on the steering column.
Police say the man inside the truck accidentally caused the truck to reverse. They say it lunged backward, hit Culler and continued to go back through the garage door. Officers say Culler was pinned inside the garage.
Information from: WEWS-TV, http://www.newsnet5.com
