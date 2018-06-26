Officials call off search for man reported missing in river

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say they have called off their search for a man reported missing in the Hocking River in southeast Ohio.
The Athens County Fire Department called off the search Monday night after crews had spent days searching a two-mile stretch of the river.
The fire department was dispatched Saturday night on a call that a man described in reports as 29 years old and wearing black shorts and no shirt or shoes entered the river around 8 p.m.
Officials with the Athens County Emergency Management Agency say search crews used sonar, search dogs and rescue divers without finding any sign of the man.
Authorities have not released the man's name.
