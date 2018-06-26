Illinois-Kentucky ferry gets reprieve from possible shutdown

CAVE-IN-ROCK, Ill. (AP) - A longtime Ohio River ferry will continue operating between Illinois and Kentucky this summer as officials work on long-term options.

The Cave-In-Rock Ferry had faced shutting down by July 1 because of funding troubles for the serve that links Hardin County, Illinois, and Crittenden County, Kentucky. The Southern Illinoisan reports the Kentucky and Illinois state transportation agencies are providing money to keep the privately operated ferry going for the next three months.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says the extension provides time for review the ferry's expenses while limiting disruptions to summer travelers.

Illinois state Rep. Natalie Phelps Finnie says about $1 million is needed for the ferry to meet current safety regulations.

Officials say the ferry carries an average of 500 vehicles a day.

Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com

