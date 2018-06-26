Second body pulled from Mill Creek in less than 24 hours

Cincinnati police are investigating a second body found in Mill Creek in less than 24 hours.

Police said the body was found in Mill Creek in the 1100 block of West Mehring Way around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The body on Monday was found around 4 p.m. off of Byrneslake Court in Carthage.

Their identities have not been released.

It's unclear if foul play is suspected.

