Pet care, gym memberships hit with new KY sales tax

Services such as pet care, landscaping, dry cleaning and more will be impacted by a new sales tax increase in Kentucky starting July 1.

Pet owners, campers, fitness fanatics and bowlers could soon start to feel a pinch in their wallet.

Kentucky's new tax code will go into effect July 1 and dozens of services will see changes under the newly expanded sales tax.

How it will affect you:

Smokers and some service industries will be influenced most by the new tax code, according to Tax Foundation.

These services will now be subject to the state's six percent sales tax:

Landscaping

Janitorial services

Pet care and grooming

Small animal veterinary services

Fitness and recreational sports

Laundry, dry cleaning, and linen supply

Non-medical diet and weight loss centers

Limousine services

Bowling, golf courses, swimming pools, skating rinks, tennis courts, health spas

Overnight trailer campgrounds

Extended warranties

Other personal services

Smokers will see a tax raised from 60 cents to $1.10 per pack on cigarettes, the organization says.

Veterinary services for horses, cattle, pigs, sheep, goats, llamas, alpacas, and buffalo are exempt from the six percent sales tax.

Dog and cat owners will now shell out more money for pet services including grooming, boarding, pet sitting, and obedience training.

Why is Kentucky's tax code changing?

Kentucky legislators came together on House Bill 366, a bipartisan tax reform package that would raise $395.8 million in revenue for the state.

This overhaul of the Bluegrass state's tax system comes after issues with Kentucky's pension system which is among the worst-funded in the country, and an expiring budget.

Lawmakers were able to come to a compromise by voting to impose a 6 percent sales tax on services like auto and home repairs along with a 50-cent per pack increase on cigarettes. Kentucky currently has the highest smoking rate in the nation.

Those new taxes would allow lawmakers to spend $4,000 on every public school student.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin vetoed the bill on April 9, saying he didn't think it would make the state more financially stable and instead pushed for a more comprehensive reform. Lawmakers overrode Gov. Bevin's veto.

The new bill will also increase Kentucky's ranking on the State Business Climate Index from 33 to 18, says the Tax Foundation.

The changes to Kentucky's tax system go into effect July 1.

