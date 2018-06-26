Video: Squirrel caught stealing doughnut from police

The furry bandit was caught by video red-handed as it scurried across the parking lot with its sweet treat in tow. (Source: Anchorage Police Department)

ANCHORAGE, AK (RNN) – The Anchorage Police Department is the latest victim of food theft by a rodent.

They are looking for a squirrel on the run after it took a doughnut from the department’s parking lot. The furry bandit was caught on video red-handed (and covered in glaze, probably) as it scurried across the parking lot with its sweet treat in tow.

The department posted the theft in motion on its Facebook page Sunday and joked that the incident had been classified as a felony.

“Seriously. He stole a perfectly good (sic) donut. FROM A COP. That's a straight-up felony. Also... it's rude,” the department posted.

