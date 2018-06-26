Boy Scout killed when tree falls on his tent

Severe thunderstorms produced rain and wind that caused trees to fall, and one crushed a 14-year-old boy at the Atlanta-area Boy Scouts reservation.Full Story >
Severe thunderstorms produced rain and wind that caused trees to fall, and one crushed a 14-year-old boy at the Atlanta-area Boy Scouts reservation.Full Story >
A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.Full Story >
A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
As many as 2,300 children have been taken from their migrant parents at the border since the Trump administration adopted its "zero-tolerance" policy on entering the country illegally, and long-term treatment of them is a concern.Full Story >
As many as 2,300 children have been taken from their migrant parents at the border since the Trump administration adopted its "zero-tolerance" policy on entering the country illegally, and long-term treatment of them is a concern.Full Story >
Tammy Waddell told her family instead of flowers at her funeral, she wanted people to donate backpacks filled with school supplies for students in need.Full Story >
Tammy Waddell told her family instead of flowers at her funeral, she wanted people to donate backpacks filled with school supplies for students in need.Full Story >
Severe thunderstorms produced rain and wind that caused trees to fall, and one crushed a 14-year-old boy at the Atlanta-area Boy Scouts reservation.Full Story >
Severe thunderstorms produced rain and wind that caused trees to fall, and one crushed a 14-year-old boy at the Atlanta-area Boy Scouts reservation.Full Story >
President Donald Trump will be in the Midlands on Monday evening to rally for Gov. Henry McMaster just one day before he faces GOP competitor John Warren for a shot at the November primary.Full Story >
President Donald Trump will be in the Midlands on Monday evening to rally for Gov. Henry McMaster just one day before he faces GOP competitor John Warren for a shot at the November primary.Full Story >
A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.Full Story >
A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.Full Story >