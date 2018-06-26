Boy Scout killed when tree falls on his tent - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Boy Scout killed when tree falls on his tent

Severe thunderstorms produced rain and wind that caused trees to fall, and one crushed a 14-year-old boy at the Atlanta-area Boy Scouts reservation. (Source: WSB/CNN) Severe thunderstorms produced rain and wind that caused trees to fall, and one crushed a 14-year-old boy at the Atlanta-area Boy Scouts reservation. (Source: WSB/CNN)

NEWTON CO., GA (WSB/CNN) - Tragedy struck at a Boy Scout camp near Atlanta on Monday.

Severe thunderstorms produced rain and wind that forced campers to take cover in their tents at the Bert Adams Scout Camp. Those conditions also caused trees to fall, and one crushed a 14-year-old from Cypress, TX.

The Newton County Sheriff's office said the teen died as a result.

"Trees were felled by the wind," said Jeff Alexander with the sheriff's office. "A tree did unfortunately fall on one of the campers, and the camper is deceased. There was severe blunt force trauma to his head and chest."

It happened before 4 p.m. on the southern part of the sprawling 1,300-acre camp.

The victim was one of dozens of Scouts visiting the camp from all over the Southeast region for a week-long Summer Scout Jamboree.

"I think there was some sort of weather alert. And the rain had started, and I think they were making their way back to the tent," Alexander said. "He and his tent mate were actually in the tent together."

The other boy made it out of the tent alive.

Heavy winds and rain quickly swept through the area, toppling nearly 60 trees.

"I can't even imagine what the Scout leader and the rest of the troop is going through, let alone the parents who are that far away from their child," Alexander said. "I wouldn't even be able to put that into words."

The Boy Scouts of America issued a statement expressing the organization's condolences.

Copyright 2018 WSB via CNN. All rights reserved.

