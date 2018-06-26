Dad charged in toddler son's death pleads not guilty

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - The father of a 2-year-old Ohio boy who investigators say was accidentally fatally shot by his 13-year-old brother while the teen was playing with a gun has pleaded not guilty to charges including involuntary manslaughter.
Thirty-four-year-old Jamahl Evans also pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to charges of endangering children, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and having weapons under disability. The county prosecutor says Evans has a criminal record and was legally barred from possessing a firearm. Evans' attorney declined to comment Tuesday
J'veontae (jay-VON-tay) Johnston was killed June 4 in Harrison Township. Evan's 13-year-old son is charged with reckless homicide in his brother's death.
The teen had a denial plea entered on his behalf during a juvenile court hearing June 5.
