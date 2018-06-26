WATCH: 'What the Fluff' challenge fools dogs across the country

Dog owners are trying to pull a disappearing act on their hounds. (Source: Pixabay, file)

(RNN) – Let’s face it. While dogs are loveable, many are also easily fooled.

The new “What the Fluff” challenge is turning many pet owners into virtual Houdinis in the canine world.

Folks are trying to fool their dogs with this now-you-see-it, now-you-don’t trick.

Typically, dog owners play peekaboo with their four-legged friends behind a blanket. After doing it a few times, the owner dashes away before the blanket falls to the ground.

Some hounds are shocked. Some are upset. Others just think the blanket is a good place for a nap.

A post shared by Ruby Red Parsons???? (@rubythestandard) on Jun 22, 2018 at 8:22am PDT

#WhatTheFluff ok ju ju I see how it is pic.twitter.com/0nJLAzYmp1 — Drew Bruce (@drew_bruce) June 24, 2018

it took him a WHILE, he’s looking all over the place lmaaoo #WhatTheFluff #WhatTheFluffChallenge pic.twitter.com/FPGXql9X1H — nicole (@FifthJauregui_) June 25, 2018

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.