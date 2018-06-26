Ohio puppy mill restrictions could set new national standard

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - State lawmakers in Ohio have negotiated a compromise aimed at reining in abuses by high-volume dog breeders while heading off a ballot effort to place puppy mill restrictions in the state's Constitution.

The Blade of Toledo reports that a bill satisfying terms of the deal between majority Republicans and the Humane Society of the United States cleared the Ohio House last week and is headed to the governor.

Republican Rep. Brian Hill, of Zanesville, sponsored the legislation. He said the Humane Society has agreed that if the bill becomes law it will keep further puppy mill restrictions off Ohio's ballot for 10 years.

The Humane Society's John Goodwin says the hope is that Ohio's move to tighten requirements on pet stores and their suppliers will set a new national standard.

