Ex-Pilot Flying J president apologizes for racial slurs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The former president of the nation's largest diesel fuel retailer has apologized for the language he used in secret recordings.
The recordings captured former Pilot Flying J President Mark Hazelwood using racial slurs and profanely criticizing his own board of directors and his boss' football team and fans. Hazelwood was convicted earlier this year of conspiracy, wire fraud and witness tampering by a jury who heard the recordings.
Hazelwood's new defense team said in a statement Monday that the jury shouldn't have heard the recordings. They've requested a new trial.
In the statement, Hazelwood said he regrets the language he used.
Pilot Flying J is controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. The Haslams haven't been charged with any wrongdoing. The governor hasn't been involved in the company in recent years.
