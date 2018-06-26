Kentucky man convicted in 1996 double killing resentenced

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man convicted in a 1996 double killing that he committed when he was a teenager has received a new sentence that would allow him to be considered for parole after serving 25 years.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports Warren Circuit Judge John Grise signed an order Monday imposing the new sentence on 38-year-old Sophal Phon after the Kentucky Supreme Court found life without parole couldn't be imposed on juvenile offenders.

Phon had admitted to two murder counts and other offenses. A jury fixed his sentence at life in prison with no chance at parole.

Phon was the triggerman in a home invasion by Asian Boyz gang members that resulted in the execution-style shooting deaths of Khamphao Phromratsamy and Manyavanh Boonprasert. The couple's daughter was also shot, but survived.

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com

