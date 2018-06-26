17 states sue Trump administration over family separations

President Donald Trump is denying that his trade policy is responsible for Harley-Davidson's decision to some motorcycle production overseas.Full Story >
Oklahoma primary voters are weighing whether to approve one of the nation's least-restrictive laws, which would make it legal to grow, sell and use marijuana for medicinal purposes.Full Story >
It's uncertain if lawmakers will be able to swiftly act on any bills to address the border crisis despite an outpouring of public concern over reports of immigrant children being separated from their parents.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is campaigning for South Carolina's governor but is making the vote all about himself, tooFull Story >
Customs and Border Protection has allowed news media organizations to tour a 77,000-square-foot facility in McAllen, Texas, that houses families and children who enter the country illegallyFull Story >
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resourcesFull Story >
A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.Full Story >
Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied uponFull Story >
President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegallyFull Story >
The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphonesFull Story >
