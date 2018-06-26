Enjoy 'Twilight Tuesdays' at the zoo

During the all-new Twilight Tuesdays, the Zoo will stay open until 8 p.m. (Source: Cincinnati Zoo)

Enjoy the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden and say goodnight to the animals during twilight hours every Tuesday in July.

During the all-new Twilight Tuesdays, the Zoo will stay open until 8 p.m. Entry after 5 p.m. is half price.

“Members have been asking for more opportunities to visit in the evening,” Membership Director TR Amrine said in a news release. “They want to extend their day or have the option to show up after work. The Zoo has a different feel at the end of the day, and it’s a beautiful place to wind down.”

Most of the animals will remain out during the twilight hours and food stations will stay open.

